Pascagoula mourns the passing of beloved councilman

Pascagoula mourns the passing of beloved councilman
(Photo source: Pascagoula city website)
By Annie Johnson | February 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 11:47 AM

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The city of Pascagoula is mourning the loss of Councilman George Wolverton, who passed away Saturday night. Wolverton was battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for a while.

It is with a heavy heart that the city of Pascagoula mourns the passing of Councilman George Wolverton. Councilman Wolverton was elected to serve Ward 2 in June 2017, returning to the seat he held for two terms just four years prior. Please pray for his family and friends. The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but the city will share those when they are finalized.
Mayor Dane Maxwell

Councilman Wolverton had been in and out of the hospital for several months, and consequently missed the last 3 city council meeting.

We ask that you respect the family in their time of bereavement. We will update the story when funeral arrangements are announced.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.