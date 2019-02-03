Pascagoula mourns the passing of beloved councilman

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The city of Pascagoula is mourning the loss of Councilman George Wolverton, who passed away Saturday night. Wolverton was battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for a while.
Councilman Wolverton had been in and out of the hospital for several months, and consequently missed the last 3 city council meeting.
We ask that you respect the family in their time of bereavement. We will update the story when funeral arrangements are announced.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.