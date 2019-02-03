Another mild day for Sunday

It was another gray morning in South Mississippi. Some fog will linger through the morning, but we’ll manage to make it to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We’ll see some sun this afternoon, but a stray shower is possible.
Some more fog could develop by Monday morning with lows in the upper 50s. A few more showers are possible through the day with highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday brings our best chance for showers with highs near 70. While a stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, most will stay dry dry with highs in the low 70s! A cold front may move in on Friday, bringing a few showers. Highs may drop into the low 60s.
