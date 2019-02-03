Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes to OT

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - If you plan on spending your Super Bowl Sunday at a Buffalo Wild Wings, then you could be in for a special treat, depending on the outcome of the game.
The restaurant chain is offering free ‘snack-sized’ wings if tonight’s Super Bowl match-up goes into overtime.
“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone, said Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”
The offer can not be applied on game day, but on Feb. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. No purchase is required to redeem the free wings.
