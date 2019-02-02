Slam dunk: Gonzalez makes Hall, along with Bailey, Reed, Law

Bowlen goes in after what some believe was a longer-than-necessary wait. He is now suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which has put the future of the Broncos' franchise on uncertain ground. He was key in securing the NFL's future via a number of multibillion-dollar TV contracts. The Broncos have largely prospered during his tenure, winning more than 60 percent of their games. That included the 1998 Super Bowl, when the owner famously shouted "This one's for John" — a tribute to John Elway winning his first title.