Gulfport woman triumphantly overcomes fear of guns

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - One year ago, Tangie Carrillo would have told you she was terrified of even seeing a gun on a waist holster. After an introductory gun training course, she has gained control of her fear.
Carrillo keeps a shell casing form he first class in her purse now. Anyone else would see it as a regular shell casing, but Carrillo sees it as a memento of something she thought she would would never do.
“I stood there for a little bit and finally pulled the trigger,” Carrillo said.
To understand why shooting a gun was such an accomplishment for her, you have to go back in time to when she was 16 years old. Two men robbed her at gunpoint one night when she was working in a grocery store. For decades since, she’s been terrified of guns.
“Even if I saw a gun, my heart would start racing. It was a pretty traumatic experience,” Carrillo said.
To add to her fear, she felt ashamed by not being able to identify the type of weapon that caused her to be so scared.
“You know (the police asked) was it a pistol or a shotgun? I had no clue, I had never been around guns," she said.
She finally decided to take control of her fears after yet another scary encounter involving a gun.
“My children and I were on our way home one night, and a man came out of the woods, into the middle of the road and held his hand up and looked like he had a gun,” she recalled.
After telling her husband, she enrolled in a gun safety and training class through the Gulfport Police Department and slowly learned to regain control of part of her life. Her husband is a U.S. Army veteran and is used to being around guns, but he knew from her personal traumatic experience to not push her until she was ready to shoot on her own.
“It took a while when I got up there, and I loaded the gun, and I just wanted to hold it. I didn’t even know how to hold it," she said.
Carrillo said that even though she’s not an expert shooter yet, or comfortable enough to carry her own gun, she is proud to have overcome her crippling fear.
She plans on taking a few more classes and learning to improve her form before even considering carrying a weapon on her person.
