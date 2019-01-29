Coroner identifies victim of the fatal crash on Old Hwy 26

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal head-on collision has been identified by the Stone County coroner Thursday.
Coroner Wayne Flurry identified the victim as 25-year-old Sydney Brooke McElrone. Flurry said she was living in the area of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and died on impact.
The victim was driving one of the cars, which bursts into flames due to the accident. Officials have spoken to the mother of the car owner, who believes that no one else would be driving the car.
The vehicle had Wisconsin registration.
Due to the severity of the burns on the body, it took more than a week to identify the remains.
The second vehicle involved in the accident had 2 occupants. Both were transported to the hospital and were reported in serious condition. But it appears that they will survive their injuries.
