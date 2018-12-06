Victim dies after being assaulted at Coliseum, police looking for answers

(Photo source: Biloxi PD)
By Annie Johnson | December 5, 2018 at 6:40 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 6:46 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police are trying to identify two people wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Police are asking if you know who this man is? (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Police say the incident happened at the South West parking lot of the MS Gulf Coast Coliseum after a concert ended. The victim was taken to a local hospital who notified police that the victim died.

Police are asking for the identity of this woman. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
The cause of death is pending results from an autopsy.

(Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

