Victim dies after being assaulted at Coliseum, police looking for answers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police are trying to identify two people wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened Monday around 11:30 p.m.
Police say the incident happened at the South West parking lot of the MS Gulf Coast Coliseum after a concert ended. The victim was taken to a local hospital who notified police that the victim died.
The cause of death is pending results from an autopsy.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
