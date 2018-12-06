US officials move to ease Obama-era drilling restrictions

FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. The Trump administration is advancing plans to ease restrictions on oil and gas drilling and other activities on huge swaths of land in the American West that were put in place to protect an imperiled bird species. Land management plans released Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, would open more areas to leasing and allow waivers for drilling pads to encroach into the bird's habitat. That would reverse protections for greater sage grouse enacted in 2015, under President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)