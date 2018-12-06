Two men caught in the act arrested for grand larceny by Biloxi police

(Photo source: Biloxi PD)
By Annie Johnson | December 5, 2018 at 9:34 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 9:35 PM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Wednesday, 53-year-old Larry Gest of Pass Christian and 38-year-old Benjamin Ellis of Biloxi were arrested for Grand Larceny by Biloxi police.

Police say the arrests stemmed after an investigation took place in the 300 block of Crusaders Drive. During the investigation, Gest and Ellis were caught dismantling aluminum bleachers, according to police.

53-year-old Larry Gest. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Both men were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

38-year-old Benjamin Ellis. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

