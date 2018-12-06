PETA: Phrases like ‘take the bull by the horns’ are comparable to racism, homophobia

(RNN) - Using animal-based idioms in everyday speech is comparable to using racist and homophobic language, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
PETA wants us to remember that words matter. So, the animal rights advocates tweeted a graphic Tuesday night that encouraged people to seek alternatives to common phrases.
Instead of saying “beat a dead horse,” PETA would have us say “feed a fed horse.” That exchange works well because it still effectively gets the point across that a redundancy is being committed.
However, not all of PETA’s recommendations relay the same message as the original phrase. For instance, taking a flower by the thorns doesn’t convey the same need for bravery one would experience when taking a bull by its horns.
Even so, PETA hopes everyone brings home the bagels instead of bringing home the bacon.
“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” PETA said in a follow-up tweet.
Early last year, PETA published a blog post that claimed cow’s milk is a symbol of white supremacy, so the group is no stranger to being mocked.
Comedian Carly Aquilino sent a follow-up tweet recommending we find a new word for female dogs.
Comparing harmless speech to issues like racism and sexism rubbed a few people the wrong way.
