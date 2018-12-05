Man killed when mobile home falls on top of him

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - 56-year-old Fredrick Ross of Port Gibson was killed after a mobile home collapsed on him.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Bell Bottom Road off of Highway 3 north of the Redwood community in Warren County around noon Wednesday.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Ross and several others were setting up the mobile home to be used as a deer camp.
The mobile home toppled off its stand and crushed Ross. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced him deceased on the scene.
Pace said that the incident is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance, and rescue units from both Vicksburg Fire and Warren County Fire Departments responded.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.