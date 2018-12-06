Dry and mild for now. Soggy Saturday.

For Thursday, high pressure should still keep us dry. Clouds will return to the area throughout the day with temperatures warming to mild levels, generally from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures not cooling as much, settling in the 40s. Friday brings increasing cloudiness but should still be mostly dry. Showers may begin as early as late Friday night into early Saturday as a rain system finally arrives in the Gulf Coast region. Saturday could be on the soggy side with up to three inches of heavy rainfall possible across coastal Mississippi. Severe, damaging, weather is not expected to be an issue. But, lightning and downpours will be possible. Showers may continue on Saturday night. But, will eventually subside on Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, it will be much colder and breezy and cloudy with only a few lingering light rain showers possible. Cool and dry pattern setting up for next week with near-freezing morning temperatures by Tuesday.