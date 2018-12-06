Bulldogs cruise past Delgado

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) - “It’s not what I would have hoped for, as far as our execution,” Gulf Coast coach Wendell Weathers said. “I thought we played well the first 12, 15 minutes maybe, and I think I thought we let up. We just kind of went through the motions the rest of the way.”
DaJuan Moorer led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Four others were in double digits, with Phoenix Ford (Fr., St. Petersburg, Fla./St. Petersburg) and Keevon Oney (So., Gulfport/Gulfport) scoring 14 each, Mykah Brown (Fr., Petal/Petal) getting 12 and Tafari Simms (Fr., Hamilton, Ontario/Lincoln Prep) adding 10.
Gulf Coast heads into the Christmas break having won eight of its first nine games.
Brown started the game with a 3-pointer, and Ford followed with a dunk. Oney made four free throws before Dillyn Neely (Fr., Biloxi/Biloxi) poured in another 3 for a 12-0 lead 5:24 into the game.
The Bulldogs would go on to lead by as many as 20 points and held the Dolphins (2-7) to only 20 in the first half, leading by 15 at the break.
Their biggest lead of the game came at 53-28 with 14:14 to play.
Gulf Coast returns to action Jan. 5 when Bishop State visits Perkinston. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
“I think our defense and rebounding is really good most games,” Weathers said. “We’ve just got to get better offensively. I don’t think we’re bad offensively, but we’re inconsistent.”
