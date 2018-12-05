West Harrison High trumpet player honored with 2 prestigious invites to play internationally

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -A member of the West Harrison High band is getting ready for the musical adventure of a lifetime in 2019.
Trumpet player Gabriel Trotter is a junior at the high school. He’s been invited to appear on two prestigious international stages.
In February, he’ll perform with the Honors Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York. Trotter will then join the Honors Band at Australia’s famed Sydney Opera House in August.
18 thousand young performers from around the world were nominated, and Trotter is among 700 selected for the New York concert and 300 for the trip to Australia.
“It is beyond anything that I thought I could have earned when I started this. It’s like a football team going to win the national championship. It’s like the national championship of band. It’s amazing. I can’t even put into words how excited I am,” Trotter said.
Gabriel also made the Mississippi Lions All State Band, which will compete in Milan, Italy next year.
Trotter has studied music for 6 years and is a member of West Harrison High School’s Wind Ensemble and marching band.