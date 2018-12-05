WATCH: Timelapse video shows new walkway going up on Hwy. 90

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The pedestrian walkway between the Beau Rivage and the Beau Rivage employee parking garage was hoisted into place in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Highway 90 near Caillavet Street was closed for a few hours while cranes raised and installed the 160-foot-long prefabricated steel truss, which spans nine lanes across the highway.
It’s the same height as the third floor of the Beau Rivage parking garage on it southern end and the height of the second floor employee parking garage on the northern end. At its lowest point, the overpass will be 24 feet above the highway.
The free-standing pedestrian bridge will also include elevators and stairwells at both ends.
Construction of the pedestrian overpass and the adjoining employee parking garage were requirements of the agreement for the city to construct MGM Park on Beau Rivage property at the corner of U.S. 90 and Caillavet Street.
The new walkway is part of MGM’s plan to connect the casino with the ballpark. Once it is opened, people will be able to cross from MGM Park to the Beau Rivage or vice versa. Officials say it will help keep traffic from becoming too congested when major events, like ballgames or concerts, are happening.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.