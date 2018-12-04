UMMC performs first ever dual heart and liver transplant

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - UMMC last month performing its first ever dual heart and liver transplant on a 48-year-old man from Alabama.
He was suffering with a heart condition that also strains the liver.
His surgery on November 15 is one of just 36 such operations in the country this year.
Doctor Mark Earl, part of the operating team, lauds UMMC and its staff’s ability to perform such a complex procedure.
Dr. Mark Earl said, “Being able to bring together 50+ people it takes to successfully do something like this speaks to a large number of highly-committed, very professional individuals from multiple disciplines of healthcare”
The patient spent roughly two weeks in the hospital recovering, and Dr. Earl calls his long-term prognosis “outstanding”.
