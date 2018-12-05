Still cool and dry today, but rain returns this weekend

A low pressure system is set to track along the Gulf Coast this weekend, possibly bringing heavy rain to us on Saturday. It’s looking like our best chance for rain may be during Saturday afternoon and evening. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 60s. After that system passes by us, it will be much cooler. We’ll stay in the 50s on Sunday with cloud cover sticking around. We’ll remain in the 50s on that following Monday and Tuesday.