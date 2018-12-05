Still cool and dry today, but rain returns this weekend

More sunshine is expected today with highs in the 50s. With a clear sky tonight, we’ll easily cool down into the 30s by Thursday morning. Some areas could see frost again.
Thursday afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs near 60, and we’ll see more sunshine. More cloud cover is expected by Friday with highs in the low 60s.
A low pressure system is set to track along the Gulf Coast this weekend, possibly bringing heavy rain to us on Saturday. It’s looking like our best chance for rain may be during Saturday afternoon and evening. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 60s. After that system passes by us, it will be much cooler. We’ll stay in the 50s on Sunday with cloud cover sticking around. We’ll remain in the 50s on that following Monday and Tuesday.
