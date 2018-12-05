South Mississippi Strong: Bringing joy to sick children on the Gulf Coast

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Lynette Meyers says her daughter Meghan was her entire world. Meghan died from cancer in 2003, but her light didn’t stop shining.
“I hope that when we meet again that she looks at me and says, ‘Thanks mom. This wasn’t all for nothing’." She said.
Just before she died, Meghan asked if the reason she was always sick was so her mom could help people. Lynette didn’t understand the question, so Meghan looked at her and said it as plainly as she could.
“Mom, I get sick. We go to the hospital. There’s always someone for you to help," said Meyers, remembering her daughter. "You help them, and I play with kids. That’s how this works,” she recalled her daughter saying.
Remembering those words that her daughter spoke to her, Lynette launched "Meghan's Dream," a non-profit that helps families live and deal with the burden and uncertainty of childhood cancer.
“I couldn’t leave the hospital and leave those families behind," she said.
The organization helps families in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida mainly by helping to get other moms prepared for the long road ahead.
Lynette has written books about the time she spent with her daughter in chemo. She also spends much of her volunteering with charities like the Ronald McDonald house. But, she says one of her proudest moments was when she brought color to the USA Pediatric Clinic in Mobile.
“There was nothing but the blank walls to look at,”
Children with terminal illnesses don't get many happy days at the hospital. With the stroke of a paintbrush, Lynette gave them something to smile about.
“Well as an artist, that’s what I do. I kind of drop glitter everywhere I go,” she said.
Lynette says she never sees herself stopping the work she is doing. She says she’ll keep on guiding families through their tough times until the day she dies.
“Knowing that if I can save a family from experiencing what we experienced, save a marriage, save the family unit, that’s what keeps me going.”
Lynette says she does her best to stay in touch with the children she meets and their families. She knows she’s done a really good job of helping somebody if she is able to see how their lives change for the better.
Just before the story was shot, Meyers was back in the same hospital that she spent so much time in with her daughter. This time she was with her 10-month old granddaughter, who had a case of pneumonia, but is doing well.
