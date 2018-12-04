Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old man from Jackson

Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old man from Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Elmer Pete Turner of Jackson. Source: DPS
By Waverly McCarthy | December 4, 2018 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:42 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Elmer Pete Turner of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, 5’7” tall, weighing 150 pounds with short-cropped salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He has most recently been seen wearing a black hat, black pants, a red t-shirt and a camouflage jacket.

He was last seen Tuesday, December 4, at about 8:43 a.m. near 705 Verdemont Drive, Jackson in Hinds County.

He was last seen walking south on Verdemont Drive.

Family members say Mr. Turner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elmer Turner contact Jackson Police Department at 601-9601-1234.

