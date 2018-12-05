Scholar Athlete of the Week: Luc Jackson, Pass Christian Soccer

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Luc Jackson didn’t always kick a soccer ball around, but he fell in love with the sport after trying it in eighth grade. Now, he’s a senior at Pass Christian High School with a natural work ethic set in place by his family.
“It’s always just been expected by Mom and the family, and we’ve created that culture,” Jackson said.
The culture of hard work isn't just paying off on the field, it spills over into everything Jackson does. He's at the top of his class with a 4.0 GPA, scored a 32 on the ACT and is a national merit semifinalist.
“Nothing less than the best is expected, and that’s what we should put in everyday is our best effort, and results will show when everyone is committed to the same efforts,” said Jackson.
Along with his personal drive, Luc's teammates also play a big part in his success.
“I feel blessed to have a close group of friends that pushes me, and I push them back,” Jackson said.
His teammates also see the benefits of competing with each other.
“We all get better by pushing each other. It’s all like a competition in the classroom, and then out here we push each other,” said Cole Woods, Pass Christian senior. “Us pushing each other just improves each of us.”
Pass Christian Coach Jeremy Greenslade describes Jackson as a natural leader and says he's played a key role in the Pirates 7-1-1 record going into the district play. Even after Jackson hangs up his cleats, Greenslade expects to continue seeing great accomplishments from him.
“There’s no bar that Luc can’t reach,” Greenslade said. “He has the ability to go on in life and do big things whether it’s academically, in the professional world. The sky’s the limit for somebody like Luc.”
Luc knows staying focused on the task in front of him will result in him living up to his expectations.
“Just work hard day by day. I don’t really set goals. I just do what’s expected,” Jackson said.
Jackson plans to become an accountant, and his sights are set on attending the University of Virginia.
