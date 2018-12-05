Pascagoula considers sell of city’s gas services to CenterPoint Energy

"When you've lived through storms like Camille and Katrina and others down here, emergency response kind of goes to a different level," Hebert said. "You probably want a different level of response team when it comes to Gulf Coast areas, and that's what you get with CenterPoint. I know you're kind of handicapped here with the group that is running it. You have 5, 6, or 7 (employees who can repair gas lines.) When there is a storm, you will have literally hundreds of people here helping you, making certain you get rebuilt. You'll have literally hundreds of people making certain that you're back online and that you'll be flowing gas through the pipes you'll be using.'