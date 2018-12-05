Mike Smith re-elected as Waveland mayor; 4 elected to board of alderman

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Mike Smith (Dem) will again lead the city of Waveland for the next four years. Smith was re-elected as mayor in the city’s municipal elections Tuesday.
Tommy Longo won 99 votes. Mike Smith won 738 votes. Jay Trapani won 472 votes.
Residents voted in several races including four members of the board of alderman, one for each ward. Those results are as followed:
Jeremy Burke was elected for Ward 1 with 61% of votes.
Bobby Richardson was elected for Ward 2 with 68% of votes.
Shane Lafontaine was elected for Ward 3 with 68% of votes.
Charles Piazza was elected for Ward 4 with 35% of votes.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the city’s main fire station on Coleman Avenue. The election format was winner take all, with no runoffs even in multiple candidate races.
Before the election, WLOX reporter Doug Walker got to speak with some residents about key issues they believe are facing the Waveland community and what they hope to see addressed from city leaders.
Visit here for the official results.
