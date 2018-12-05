Lucedale students take a journey on the Polar Express

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - It’s a long way from Lucedale, Mississippi to the North Pole, but students from Agricola Elementary found a quicker way to deliver their letters to Old St. Nick. Tuesday, the kindergartners in George County set out on a holiday adventure aboard the Polar Express.
From the conductor’s post, George County Communications Director Ken Flanagan shouted, “All aboard the Polar Express!"
After enjoying a treat of milk and cookies, students screamed with excitement when they finally got to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The kids asked for everything from traditional toys to some out-of-the-box items.
“A monkey,” one girl didn’t hesitate to say.
Logan Tanner, a senior and volunteer, was impressed by their Christmas lists.
“They all want something really big, mostly just unicorns and dinosaurs. But they’re really excited about meeting Santa, they love Santa.”
Everyone lined up to put in their holiday orders face to face. No request was too big for Santa. He asked each student as they approached him, “What do you want for Christmas this year?"
Just down the hall, high school volunteers read the story of the Polar Express to the eager listeners. Teachers say they love coming to this event to share Christmas cheer with their students.
“At this age, they’re always learning so much. They just take in everything that surrounds them," said kindergarten teacher Sharron Pittman. "It’s a treat to be able to teach them and to look at the world through their eyes.”
This is the third year in a row the George County School District hosted the Polar Express event.
