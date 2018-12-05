Daughter in Rankin County murder-for-hire plot released on bond

The mother/daughter duo was arrested for attempting to hire hit man to murder a family member

Husband target in murder for hire plot; Source: Rankin Co. SO
By Josh Carter | December 4, 2018 at 8:54 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 6:17 AM

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One suspect in a murder-for-hire plot was released on $10,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.

Both 25-year-old Lauren Peavy and her 58-year-old mother, Tanja Peavy, went before a Rankin County judge Tuesday.

48-year-old Tanja R. Peavy, and her daughter 25-year-old Lauren A. Peavy were arrested for their roles in a murder for hire plot. Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Lauren Peavy has been released on a $10,000 bond while her mother remains in a Rankin County jail. Tanja Peavy’s bond was reduced from $50,000 to $25,000.

The mother/daughter duo were arrested in October for attempting to hire a hit man to kill Lauren’s husband, Marty McCalister.

