Court rejects appeal from MS Rising Coalition on state flag lawsuit

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi state flag will continue to fly over city hall in Ocean Springs after a recent decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals unanimously rejected an appeal from the Mississippi Rising Coalition of the dismissal of its lawsuit against the City of Ocean Springs over the flying of the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag in its canton.
The plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include Mississippi Rising Coalition President Lea Campbell, Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark, and Ronald Vincent, an African-American resident of Ocean Springs whose family members have lived in Ocean Springs since 1926.
The lawsuit claimed the city violated the Fair Housing Act when the Board of Aldermen passed a resolution requiring the state flag to be flown over city hall and other municipal buildings.
The plaintiffs argued that the city’s display of the “racially demeaning and hostile state flag” violates the Fair Housing Act by expressing “a preference for white residents and a corresponding discouragement, and suppression, of African-American residents.”
The dismissal from the Court of Appeals, filed Monday, said the plaintiffs failed to establish standing under the Fair Housing Agreement and that flying the state flag over public buildings is not a “discriminatory housing practice.”
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson made no secret of his feelings on the lawsuit, calling it “frivolous.”
“It’s not because of the flag,” Dobson previously told WLOX News Now. “The flag has always flown in Ocean Springs. Always. The only thing that’s changed is an extremist group wants to run around, play identity politics and stir the pot.”
In fact, the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted during a June executive session to move forward with filing a claim to ask a judge to order Mississippi Rising to pay the city’s legal bills.
However, the Court of Appeals rejected that as well.
