Chilly today, weekend rain

A cold start to Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s. Morning frost will be possible. Dry high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern today so expect more beautiful and sunny conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will be cool again in the 50s. One more nice day for Thursday. And then cloudier skies on Friday ahead of a weekend rain system. The timing for the heaviest rain with this system still appears to be on Saturday, perhaps mainly in the second half of the day. But that timing could change depending on the speed of the system. Breezy north wind will bring in much cooler and drier air behind that system for Sunday. And it will be chilly and dry from Sunday into the first half of next week.