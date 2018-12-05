Child support offices begin collecting annual fees on certain cases

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services, Child Support Division will be implementing a federally mandated fee of $35 to each applicable case annually. For cases that meet the requirement, fees have already started being deducted starting on December 1, 2018. The federal fiscal year runs from October 1st to September 30.
The annual fee will apply in the following cases:
- The custodial parent has received at least $550.00 in child support payments during the federal fiscal year which runs from October 1-September 30; and
- The custodial parent has never received benefits through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and the custodial parent is not receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the time the dollar amount threshold is met above.
According to the MS Dept. of Human Services, the fee will be assessed once each year and only after $550 has been received by the custodial parent. The custodial parent will never be required to send MDHS a payment to satisfy the fee.
Custodial parents that have more than one eligible case may be assessed more than one fee.
The Division of Child Support reports they are mailing notices to custodial parents whose cases currently meets the criteria above. there are approximately 268,400 open child support cases and approximately 63,000 notices will be mailed out on cases that could potentially meet the criteria above. These notices will be delivered to address on file with the Division of Child Support.
For more information on the new $35 annual fee, visit here.
