Biloxi Police searching for suspect wanted in connection to public bathroom incident

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is looking for the driver of the vehicle pictured here and is asking for the public’s help.
Police said the driver is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident where someone attempted to photograph people in a public bathroom with his cell phone.
The incident happened Dec. 1 near the 11000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
