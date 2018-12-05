Bayou View Middle School student organizes sock drive

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - As the temperatures drop in South Mississippi, a Bayou View Middle School student is making sure feet in the community stay warm.
A sock may be just a small article of clothing, but seventh grader Alicia Young knows it can make a big difference. It’s why she decided to organize a sock drive for foster kids and the homeless.
“If you ask the homeless people, they usually ask for socks, because they usually already have clothes, but they don’t have many socks," she said.
She got the idea from a similar drive she did with her fourth grade class. The socks will go to foster kids with the R.O.C.K. Foundation and help the homeless through Operation Homeless Hope.
“At least I’m hoping to get a thousand pairs of socks so that we can help many people," she said.
The 12-year-old spends most of her time serving the community and giving back, which has earned her three presidential volunteer service awards. She’s dedicated to making sure no one goes without.
“I would like to get the homeless and the foster kids as much as they need. Because it’s kind of hard to go through stuff like that, so I would like them to have what we have.”
She’s not doing this all by herself, though. In addition to support from her school, different businesses are jumping on board to help, including a Gulfport boutique, Sugar Lily’s. The business even added a donation link on the homepage of its website to encourage others to support Young’s mission.
Her mom couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.
“That’s just her spirit. She likes doing things for others," said Alicia’s mother, Jeanne Orgera-Young. "It’s...it’s you know it is a proud parent moment when you see your kid giving back and wanting to give back.”
Now, all Young needs is the community to give back as well.
“All I have to say is come out and donate," she said.
To donate, drop off new, unused socks in bins located at one of the following places:
- Bayou View Middle School,
- Sugar Lily’s (inside Lanier’s Gymnastics), Landon Road, Gulfport
- Rovira Team Realty, 2568 Pass Road, Biloxi
- WINGS Performing Arts Center at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, inside the lobby by the theater
- Oxford Point Apartments business office, 10900 E Taylor Road, Gulfport
The deadline is Dec. 17.
