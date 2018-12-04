You’ve been hacked: Now what do you do?

(RNN) – Any given week it seems, the headlines shout another data breach has exposed the information of tens of millions of customers or users.
No doubt about it, the internet is a dangerous place for data.
Should you get hacked or have your identity stolen, these should be some of your first steps to fix things.
Immediately change your passwords, all of them. Especially if you use the same password across accounts.
Once hackers get you on one site, they may go on to others.
If hackers wrestle your account away from you, get it back.
Most of the major services and websites have procedures for account recovery. Make sure your contact information is correct to make the process easier.
Sometimes hackers just want to use your account to launder money. They might for example set up someone else’s credit card in your account and start ordering.
It has to go somewhere, so follow the cash flow, or at least the authorities will.
If you are hacked and you think your credit card accounts are compromised, call them
Some hackers are out to steal your identity and ultimately that could ruin your credit.
The best thing to do is run a credit check and lock your credit down with at the three major credit reporting agencies – Experian, TransUnion and Equifax.
That will let you know if anyone’s tried to open accounts in your name and it will make it harder for them to do it in the future.
This might seem silly or embarrassing, but there’s safety in numbers.
Telling friends you’ve been hacked may keep them from getting duped by someone posing as you.
We’re all better off the more we know.
