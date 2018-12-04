Work underway on Point Cadet boardwalk

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Wednesday, the new west Biloxi Boardwalk will be dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
As people are starting to use the boardwalk running from Veterans Ave. to Rodenberg Ave., crews are working to build another walkway in the city. Work is underway on the $1.85 million Point Cadet boardwalk project.
The 12-foot wide waterside concrete pathway is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2019.
According to Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel, when the boardwalk is finished walkers will be able to stroll along the water from Point Cadet Marina and the Golden Nugget to the attractions on the north side of Hwy. 90.
“The beauty of this is that it will engage the public with the water front,” Creel said. “You’ll be able to see the water up close, see the fishermen and crab traps. It will just tie everything together.”
The boardwalk construction will tie together an existing boardwalk at Point Cadet pavilion and connect the Point Cadet Marina to the Palace parking garage.
For more information on the project visit here.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.