We may be near freezing Wednesday morning

It’s a gorgeous day with plenty of sun, but we’ll only warm up into the 50s today. With clear sky tonight, it’s going to get cold quickly. Lows by Wednesday morning will drop into the low to mid 30s. You may wake up to some frost in the morning.
Sunshine will be back on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. We’ll likely be in the 30s again Thursday morning, but we’ll warm up near 60 in the afternoon.
A bit more cloud cover will move in on Friday ahead of our next rain maker. Highs will be in the low 60s. It looks like our next low pressure system will move in sometime late Friday into Saturday. We will likely see widespread showers and a few storms. Heavy rain is also possible, and it will be windy. After the system passes, we’ll be cooling down again into the 50s for highs.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.