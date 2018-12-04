Waveland voters head to the polls to vote on mayor, board of aldermen

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - People in Waveland are heading to the polls once again Tuesday, this time to vote in municipal elections.
By 7 a.m., dozens of people had already shown up, ready to cast their ballots. This election will decide who will lead the city for the next four years as mayor and board of aldermen.
Three candidates are vying for the top spot. Incumbent Mike Smith is looking to stay on for a second term; Tommy Longo, who served as mayor from 1998 to 2010, wants the job back; and Jay Trapani, who currently serves as executive director of Hope Haven, is hoping for the chance to serve his city.
All voters, regardless of their ward, will vote at the main fire station on Coleman Avenue. The polls will be open until 7 p.m.
