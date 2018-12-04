Trump complains about cost of 'uncontrollable' arms race

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters before traveling to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Trump complained Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, about how much the U.S. spends on weapons in an “uncontrollable” arms race with Russia and China, though he vastly overstated how much is spent on actual armaments as part of a budget his administration has increased. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)