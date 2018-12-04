Spivery’s buzzer-beater leads to MGCCC win

The Bulldogs’ trailed by 67-60 with 59.8 seconds left in regulation and tied it despite giving up a couple of Warriors buckets. Spivery started the comeback with a 3 from the top of the key, and Simms (Fr., Hamilton, Ontario/Lincoln Prep) made two free throws and then an old-fashioned three-point play with 6.9 seconds left to cut the deficit to 71-68.