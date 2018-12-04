Much cooler today, next rain by Saturday

Much cooler today as we wake up to chilly air with temperatures in the 40s. So, bundle up on the way out the door. Dry skies and sunshine all day will lead to cool afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s and a frost or freeze will be possible by early Wednesday morning across the coastal Mississippi region. We stay dry and cool for Wednesday and Thursday with beautiful weather. But, it will be cloudier on Friday ahead of a Saturday storm system that is set to bring heavy rainfall and a chance for thunderstorms to the entire southeast United States. By the end of Saturday, one to three inches of rainfall will be possible across our area. Things should be drier and cooler for Sunday into early next week.