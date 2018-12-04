Hwy. 90 to be blocked off overnight as new walkway is put in place

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi will be closed to traffic overnight Tuesday. Construction crews will be placing a new walkway that will connect MGM Park and the Beau Rivage.
Crews will start setting the new flyover in place beginning around midnight. Work is expected to last until early Wednesday morning. Any commuters traveling overnight to work or anyone else out and about may need to take another route.
The new walkway is part of MGM’s plan to connect the casino with the ballpark. Once it is opened, people will be able to park on either side and cross to either MGM Park or the Beau Rivage. Officials say it will help keep traffic from becoming too congested when major events, like ballgames or concerts, are happening.
