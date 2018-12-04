Former D’Iberville standout named First Team All-Conference USA

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLOX) - A former D’Iberville standout is making waves in Conference USA.
Southern Miss announced Tuesday that Jacques Turner received First Team All-Conference USA honors, highlighting 15 Golden Eagles named to the C-USA postseason squads.
Turner, a redshirt sophomore, racked up the most tackles by any USM lineman this season with 33, including 10 for loss and five sacks to go with two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
Southern Miss sophomore wide receiver Quez Watkins also received first-team honors.
Two other former Coast standouts also received C-USA postseason honors. Southern Miss and former Biloxi wide receiver Tim Jones received honorable mention, while North Texas and former Gautier and MGCCC running back DeAndre Torrey earned a place on the Second Team.
