D’Iberville police respond to shooting at Rudy Moran Park

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - D’Iberville police responded to Rudy Moran park after reports of a shooting came in at 7:12 p.m. Monday.
Capt. Griffin with the D’Iberville Police Department said upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old white male with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Griffin said the incident was an isolated incident and appears to have been a domestic incident.
Capt. Griffin confirmed they do have a person of interest related to the shooting, but cannot release any more information at this time.
Police are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.