West Biloxi Boardwalk proving to be a pathway to success

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If there were any doubts that the newly constructed West Biloxi Boardwalk would do what it was designed for, just ask the tourists.
It hasn’t even had its official ribbon cutting ceremony yet, and it’s already showing promise as a pathway to success.
With help from the new boardwalk, West Biloxi is becoming is a good place to gather for some extracurricular fun with the family.
“It just makes things so much easier, just trying to get yourself down to the beach, you know having access to that boardwalk,” said Rusty Warden of Meridian. “Yeah, it’s just tremendous for us.”
Estefania Johnson and her family visited for a swimming competition and found the signs to the boardwalk by chance.
“We were just driving by and we were like, ‘Oh, it would be a cute spot to stop with the kids,'" she said.
It’s also a convenient place to refuel.
“We’re getting hungry,” she said. “So, it’s like, well, instead of getting in the car and have to drive out and go somewhere else, we just walked on the boardwalk to the restaurant.”
That’s what officials with the City of Biloxi and Harrison County envisioned with the $1 million-plus Tidelands project.
Phase one of the boardwalk from Rodenberg Avenue to Veterans Avenue provides a walking path and a connector to a string of restaurants and other amenities on the north side and a sand beach escape to the south.
“It looks really nice,” said Chris Cooper from Hattiesburg. “You don’t have to get your feet in the sand if you don’t want to get down here on the beach. It’s really nice.
“We’re here eating a little lunch today here at Shaggy’s and probably going to go down to Sharkheads and get some fudge.”
Larry and Becca Kobs are down from Maryland for a Keesler Male Chorus reunion, and they said this amenity is something that can help keep everyone coming back for more.
“I think the boardwalk would be a great addition to anybody’s visit here to Biloxi," Larry Kobs said.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the south end of Rodenberg Avenue.
Phase two of the project will extend the boardwalk from Veterans Avenue to Camelia Street and should start sometime next year.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.