Southern Miss doesn’t receive bowl bid, Golden Eagles finish season 6-5

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Conference USA released a list of its six bowl invitees shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.
The University of Southern Mississippi wasn’t on it.
The Golden Eagles (6-5) became eligible for postseason play with victories in its final two C-USA games, but it was not enough to move ahead of six other teams, each of which had posted no fewer than seven wins.
The one that may stick a bit in the Golden Eagles’ craw would be a 7-5 Louisiana Tech University squad that dropped its final two games of the regular-season, including a 21-20 decision at USM on Nov. 17.
Tech finished one win better overall than the Golden Eagles, but the schools were among a three-way tie for second place in the West Division at 5-3.
USM was denied an opportunity at another victory when a Sept. 15 road game with Appalachian State University was cancelled because of heavy, hurricane-driven rains. The Golden Eagles never rescheduled that game nor picked up another opponent for a 12th game.
The Golden Eagles had made consecutive bowl appearances in Coach Jay Hopson’s first two seasons and had a string of three, consecutive postseason games snapped.
Hopson had no comment Sunday.
C-USA’s 2018 bowl schedule includes”
- Dec. 15 _ North Texas vs. Utah State, New Mexico Bowl
- Dec. 15 _ Middle Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State, R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
- Dec. 18 _ Alabama-Birmingham vs. Northern Illinois, Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
- Dec. 20 _ Marshall vs. South Florida, Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
- Dec. 21 _ Florida International vs. Toledo, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
- Dec. 22 _ Louisiana Tech vs. Hawa’I, SoFi Hawa’I Bowl
