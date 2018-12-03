Mild this afternoon, but it’s getting very chilly tonight

It has been a mild morning in South Mississippi, but a cold front has been moving through today. While a shower or two is possible this morning, most will remain dry. Highs will top out in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Much cooler air will filter in tonight, and we’ll see lows in the low 40s on Tuesday morning. With the wind in place, it will feel more like the 30s. Even with plenty of sun tomorrow, highs will stay in the 50s.
Morning lows will be in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll warm up a bit on Friday with highs in the low 60s. Our rain chances increase late Friday night as a low pressure system moves along the Gulf Coast. At this time, it appears that most of the rain will move in on Saturday. It’s possible we may see widespread showers and storms with heavy rain. The timing and track of this system will become clearer the closer we get to the weekend.
