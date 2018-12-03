Hurts rallies No. 1 Alabama to 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia

Hurts rallies No. 1 Alabama to 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)
By PAUL NEWBERRY | December 1, 2018 at 6:58 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 10:28 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Hurts spent most of the season watching from the sideline, cheering on the guy who took his job and hoping for one more chance to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He didn't pout. He didn't gripe. He didn't transfer.

On Saturday, Hurts got the call.

Boy, did he respond.

Hurts threw for one touchdown and ran for another with just over a minute to go, rallying No. 1 Alabama to a 35-28 victory over No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. It was a stunning twist on the scenario that played out less than 11 months earlier on the very same field.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, celebrate with the team after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, celebrate with the team after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

"I've probably never been more proud of a player than Jalen," coach Nick Saban said.

If they had pitched this script to Hollywood, it would've been laughed out of the room for being too implausible. In last season's national title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, between these same two teams, Tua Tagovailoa replaced an ineffective Hurts at the start of the second half with Alabama trailing Georgia 13-0. The replacement threw three touchdown passes, including a 41-yarder in overtime that gave the Tide a stunning 26-23 victory.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts leaves the filed after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts leaves the filed after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

Tagovailoa won the starting job outright heading into this season and performed brilliantly before Saturday, throwing 36 touchdown passes with only two interceptions.

The SEC title game took a different path. Georgia put quite a beating on Tagovailoa, who was picked off twice, spent much of his spare time in the medical tent and was largely ineffective as the Bulldogs built a pair of two-touchdown leads.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) speaks to fans after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) speaks to fans after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Amis) (AP)

Finally, with just over 11 minutes remaining, Tagovailoa went down for good after one of his own linemen stepped on his right foot as he attempted to throw.

Enter Hurts, who posted a 26-2 record as the starter before Tagovailoa claimed the job.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

He calmly guided the Crimson Tide (13-0, No. 1 CFP) to a game-tying touchdown with a 10-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy, capping a 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed more than 7 minutes .

After Georgia (11-2, No. 4 CFP) was stuffed on a fake punt near midfield , Hurts took matters into his own hands for the winning score. Spotting an opening up the middle, he took off on a 15-yard TD run with 1:04 remaining .

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) sits on the field as Alabama players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) sits on the field as Alabama players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

"It's unprecedented to have a guy that won as many games as he won ... start as a freshman, only lose a couple of games the whole time that he was the starter, and then all of a sudden he's not the quarterback," Saban said. "How do you manage that? How do you handle that? You've got to have a tremendous amount of class and character to put team first, knowing your situation is not what it used to be."

Hurts completed 7 of 9 passes for 82 yards, to go along with five carries for 28 yards in less than a quarter of action.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Georgia linebacker Walter Grant (84) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Georgia linebacker Walter Grant (84) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

"It kind of feels like I'm breaking my silence," Hurts said.

He spoke loud and clear against the Bulldogs. And when he trotted off the field after the winning TD, Tagovailoa was one of the first teammates to greet him. Afterward, they stood side-by-side on the podium in the middle of the field while Alabama received its SEC championship trophy.

Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) misses the tackle on Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Waddle scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) misses the tackle on Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Waddle scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Amis) (AP)

"When he went into the game," linebacker Mack Wilson said, "I was telling Dylan Moses, 'Man, it's like deja vu.' I was like, 'Watch him go in and bring us back and win the game.' I knew he was going to do that and I'm pretty sure everybody else did, too."

The Crimson Tide is headed back to the College Football Playoff, looking for its second straight national title and the sixth of the last decade under Saban.

Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) misses Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) misses Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

"I know at Alabama, there's always an opportunity to win," Hurts said. "I'm so happy, so happy for everybody."

Georgia can make a pretty good case for the playoff, too, but the Bulldogs will likely get left out. Big 12 champion Oklahoma avenged its only loss by beating Texas, and No. 6 Ohio State still had a chance to make its case in the Big Ten title game.

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) chases Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) chases Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

This was another galling loss for Saban's former assistant, Kirby Smart. He's quickly built Georgia into a national powerhouse, but he keeps coming up short against his ex-boss.

For the second time in less than a year, the Bulldogs squandered a double-digit lead to the Crimson Tide. While this one didn't end with the suddenness of that national title game, it hurt just as bad. The Bulldogs had another chance to knock off the team that had been No. 1 in the polls all season, a team that has built perhaps the greatest rivalry in college football history.

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) tries to tackle Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Hurts scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) tries to tackle Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Hurts scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

"With a team like that, you've got to be able to put them way because they keep hanging on," Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta said. "They've been doing it for a lot of years."

FROMM SHINES

Alabama wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) embraces Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) embraces Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

Jake Fromm got the best of his duel with Tagovailoa.

Georgia's sophomore quarterback threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while Tagovailoa was only 10 of 25 for 164 yards.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) works to recover his fumble as Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) looks on during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) works to recover his fumble as Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) looks on during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

The Alabama QB did spark the comeback with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle late in the third quarter, cutting Georgia's lead to 28-21.

IT'S A FAKE!

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch against Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch against Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (AP)

With the game tied at 28, Georgia raced fourth-and-11 at its own 50. The Bulldogs lined up for a punt that could've put the Tide in a deep hole, but Smart inexplicably called for a fake punt.

It never had a chance.

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III (11) tackles Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) on a punt return during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama's Henry Ruggs III (11) tackles Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) on a punt return during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

Backup quarterback Justin Fields took a direct snap, looked to throw and then took off running. He was quickly swarmed by the Tide defenders, gaining only 2 yards.

Hurts took it from there.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs against Alabama during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs against Alabama during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

"Look, I wasn't coming here to play to tie," Smart said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) hits Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) hits Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (AP)

Alabama: This was the sort of challenge that should serve the Crimson Tide well in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide had not been in serious trouble all season, beating everyone by at least 22 points, but they showed plenty of grit when finally challenged by the Bulldogs.

Georgia: The Bulldogs will be kicking themselves for the way they let this one slip away. Twice, on third-and-short with a chance to extend drives, they failed to convert. And that fake punt will go down as one of Smart's worst blunders.

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) hits Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) hits Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide heads to the College Football Playoff for the fifth year in a row, undoubtedly as the No. 1 seed and the favorite to win another national title. Alabama is expected to play in the Cotton Bowl semifinals. The opponent could be Oklahoma, Ohio State or maybe even Georgia. Saban endorsed the Bulldogs for a spot in the playoff, saying "they're one of the four best teams in the country."

Georgia takes the field for an NCAA college football game against Alabama for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AJ Reynolds/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
Georgia takes the field for an NCAA college football game against Alabama for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AJ Reynolds/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) (AP)

Georgia: The Bulldogs are hoping to land a playoff spot but will likely have to settle for a trip to the Sugar Bowl as a consolation prize.

___

Alabama running back Damien Harris, left, speaks with Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama running back Damien Harris, left, speaks with Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP)

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25