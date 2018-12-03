Hancock County Library celebrates holidays with tree-decorating competition

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Nearly 50 Christmas trees filled Hancock County Library in Bay St. Louis for one of the area’s favorite holiday traditions. The Holiday Tree Gala was held Sunday afternoon at the library with 45 trees decorated in different themes.
More than a hundred people filled the library for the holiday party but the main event was the tree-decorating competition. Each year, local businesses, organizations, and members of the community through Hancock County decorate a tree for the contest.
While the trees may have been the focus, there were also plenty of other activities going on.
“We have a wonderful children’s room where Santa is hearing the children’s wishes today," said program coordinator Nel Ducomb. "And we have a children’s choir from South Hancock who will be singing shortly.”
Belting out a variety of Christmas tunes, the children’s choir put on a performance that left smiles on the faces of everyone there, including their choir teacher.
“That is really the reason we have this choir, to represent our school both within the school and in the community," said Melody White. "This kind of event is exactly what we choose to do as far as representing our school and allowing the kids an opportunity to get out and sing, perform, shine.”
While the children’s voices shined for all to hear, the Christmas trees shined for all to see. But one tree stood apart from the rest. Dripping in crystal beads and silver tinsel, a white upside-down Christmas tree decorated by Ashman-Mollere Realty took home the top prize, winning Best Tree in Show.
This is the 24th year the library has hosted this event. Various other holiday activities are happening at branches of the library system throughout Hancock County. Here is a schedule of upcoming Christmas events:
