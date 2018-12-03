Coal question looms large as climate talks begin in Poland

FILE - In this June 5, 2014, file photo, a man rides a bicycle through a part of Homs, Syria, devastated by the country's civil war. Climate Change is more than rising thermometers, wildfires, droughts and storms; it even has a hand in altering whale songs, flowering plants and civil war. Numerous studies have said it was a factor in record setting drought in Syria- one of several causes of the country’s civil war that triggered a massive refugee crisis. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File) (AP)