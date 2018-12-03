Campbell inducted into Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame

“It’s a great honor to be inducted into the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame because I remember when we started this bowl 11 years ago,” Campbell said. It was 12-13 years ago when we started talking about it. To be inducted into it where they have had so many great players and coaches have been apart of it, it’s really an honor. There’s no way I’d be here if not for great administrators and then the great players that I had the opportunity to coach. I’m here on the backs of a lot of people."