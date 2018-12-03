Campbell inducted into Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - Prior to Sunday’s 11th annual Mississippi Bowl between Jones College and Eastern Arizona, former Mississippi Gulf Coast head coach, Steve Campbell, was inducted into the Bowl’s Hall of Fame.
Campbell was the guest speaker at the Bowl’s Kickoff banquet Friday evening and received a plaque to commemorate his induction.
Before becoming the current head football coach at South Alabama, Campbell led the Bulldogs for 10 seasons in Perkinston. During that time he amassed a record of 87-22 and led the Bulldogs to the 2007 NJCAA National Championship.
“It’s a great honor to be inducted into the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame because I remember when we started this bowl 11 years ago,” Campbell said. It was 12-13 years ago when we started talking about it. To be inducted into it where they have had so many great players and coaches have been apart of it, it’s really an honor. There’s no way I’d be here if not for great administrators and then the great players that I had the opportunity to coach. I’m here on the backs of a lot of people."
In his first season at South Alabama, Campbell led the Jaguars to a 3-9 record, 2-6 in the Sun Belt Conference in 2018 and is looking for better results in 2019.
