WLOX Editorial: Creating true prison reform

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - While the President’s visit last week to South Mississippi was for the most part a political rally, there was some attention drawn to prison reform with a round table discussion in Gulfport. With 2.2 million people incarcerated in America, it is clear we need to do more to turn people who are a drain on society into productive citizens. What is not so clear is how to do it.
There’s a lot on the table in the discussion of this bill, including job training programs and lowering mandatory sentencing for some crimes. But we hope this does not just become a criminal leniency and sentencing reduction bill.
We have seen far too often those released committing more crime. We hope the real reform comes in the way of education that turns lives around.
As we move to reduce prison population, we must continue to keep dangerous criminals locked up to make our society as safe as possible. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.