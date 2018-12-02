Warmer weather sticks around this weekend

Although we’ve been seeing a good bit of cloud cover this morning, more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s. Any rain is expected to remain offshore.
A little more cloud cover may build in by Monday morning with lows near 60. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs near 70.
A cold front will usher in much cooler air late Monday night. By Tuesday morning, lows will be in the 40s. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Despite seeing sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, highs will remain in the 50s. Morning lows will easily be in the 30s.
Another low pressure system is expected to develop near the Gulf this upcoming weekend. While the track and timing of this system are up in the air, it’s looking more likely that we could see showers and storms by Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.