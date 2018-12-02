Police: Woman picked up knives off MO store shelf, fatally stabbed stranger

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI/CNN) - A 34-year-old Missouri woman faces charges for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head and face while the two were in a Family Dollar store.
The suspect, 34-year-old Cameka Cathey, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains in custody without bond.
Police said the fatal stabbing took place Tuesday while the Breckenridge Hills, MO, Family Dollar store was filled with customers.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into the store around 11 a.m. The victim, 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng, was shopping in the store at the time.
“Unfortunately, in the society we live in, you’re never safe. You never know what random act such as this could be perpetrated on any person,” said police Sgt. Detective Mitch Armer.
Police say Cathey picked knives up from a shelf in the store and stabbed Gaeng in the head and face in an unprovoked attack.
“There was no interaction between the victim and the suspect. It was very much a random choice, and there was no time for the victim, unfortunately, to even respond,” Armer said.
Employees tried to help the victim, but Cathey allegedly returned and stabbed Gaeng several more times before walking out of the store.
Gaeng was rushed to a hospital, where she later passed away.
Cathey was arrested a short time after the attack.
Police believe Cathey chose a victim at random. They say the victim and suspect didn’t know one another prior to the alleged attack.
Investigators say Cathey was taken into custody for another crime the weekend before the attack. She was later released in accordance with procedure.
Workers at an auto repair store near Family Dollar said Cathey walked into their business after hours, grabbed keys off the shelf and allegedly stole a car.
Police say the reported theft charges were turned over to the prosecutor’s office after the murder charges because the reports were still being finalized.
