Man rescued by off-duty first responders after vehicle rolls into drainage culvert

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The driver of an SUV has some off-duty first responders to thank after his vehicle ran off an on-ramp to Interstate 10 Saturday.
The vehicle ended up on its side in a water-filled drainage culvert around 5 p.m. while the driver was pinned inside.
Off-duty fire and police officers were passing by and stopped to secure the vehicle to prevent it from rolling onto the driver. They also kept the driver’s head above water until fire and rescue units arrive and extricated the vehicle.
Units from West Harrison Fire, Pass Christian, CRTC and Harrison County Fire service responded.
The driver was taken by American Medical Response to an area hospital. The extent of his injures is unknown at the time of this report.
Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the incident.
